Indian Man Gets 4 Years Jail Term, 6 Strokes of Cane for Molesting Drunk British Woman 

Singapore: A 25-year-old Indian national has reportedly been sentenced to four years in jail and six strokes of the cane for molesting a British woman at a nightclub in Singapore in 2022.

The incident occurred in August 2022 when Erugula Eswara Reddy, in Singapore on a student pass, encountered the victim at a Turf Club Road restaurant. The woman, intoxicated and waiting for her friends, was forcibly lifted from her chair by Reddy and taken to a nearby field despite her repeated pleas for him to release her.

Subsequently, Reddy molested the victim, laying her on the ground and undressing himself. Fortunately, one of the woman's male friends, who was searching for her and heard her screams for help, arrived at the scene. Upon reaching the spot, he found Reddy naked, with the partially dressed victim lying face up and in distress.

The friend promptly alerted the police, leading to Reddy's arrest. During the court hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor John Lu emphasized that the victim had repeatedly asked Reddy to stop and stay away from her during the incident.

Lu urged the court to impose a sentence of four years in jail and six strokes of the cane, highlighting that Reddy took advantage of the victim's vulnerable state, as she was drunk, alone, and defenceless. For the offence, Reddy could have faced a jail term ranging from two to 10 years, in addition to caning.