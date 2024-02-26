Advertisement

KATHMANDU: An Indian national was arrested on Sunday at Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport for possessing more than one kilogram of concealed raw gold. Tashlima Sultan Brusa, 37, was arrested during a security check at the airpot and police recovered 1.44 kg of gold from her. Brusa was reportedly carrying 700 grams of semi-liquid gold-like material and 740 grams of gold dust, all of it concealed in three coffee packets.

The accused was travelling from Dubai on board a Nepal Airlines flight, the police said. The police handed her over to the customs officials in Kathmandu to initiate further investigation.

Advertisement

As noted above, this is the third such incident in a week.

On Thursday, an Indian national, identified as Mohammad Jesan, was arrested and around one kg of raw gold was recovered from his possession during a security check at the Kathmandu airport.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, 35-year-old Indian national Sharif Ahmed Abdul Gafur was arrested from the international airport here for possessing almost a kilogramme of concealed semi-liquid gold-like material.

With inputs from PTI.