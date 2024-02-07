Advertisement

The Indian Navy on Friday, February 2 foiled another piracy attempt along East coast of Somalia rescuing 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani crew from the Iranian-flagged vessel FV Omari that was hijacked by seven Somali pirates. According to a statement by the Indian Navy, the pirates took all the crew onboard hostages. The Indian Navy said on X, formerly Twitter, that it received the intelligence on piracy attempt on Iranian flagged FVO Omari and monitored the situation on January 31.

Relentless efforts by Indian Naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy & #MaritimeSecurity operations, continue to save precious lives at sea, symbolising #IndianNavy’s resolve towards safety of all vessels & seafarers at sea.#SAGAR@SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 2, 2024

Indian Navy spokesman said on X that the Iranian ship was rescued by INS Sharada that was deployed in the region for surveillance and rescue mission. The Indian Navy ship ensured the successful release of at least 11 Iranian and 8 Pakistani nationals crew as well as the boat. “Information regarding piracy attempt on fishing vessel FV Omari was monitored on January 31. Indian Naval Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), undertaking surveillance in the area, successfully located FV Omari and INS Sharada, deployed for anti-piracy mission in the region was diverted to intercept the boat,” the Indian Navy said in a statement published on February 2.

#INSSharda also undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise & check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates. pic.twitter.com/PwAgH9dAO6 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 2, 2024

The Navy vessel “undertook confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to sanitise and check on the well-being of the crew who had been held captive by the Somali pirates.” INS Sharada “intercepted the vessel in early hours of February 2 and used her integral helicopter and boats to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the vessel,”ANI reported.

#IndianNavy foils another #piracy attempt along East coast of #Somalia.



Info on Piracy attempt on #FVOmari monitored #31Jan 24. Vessel located successfully by Indian Naval RPA, undertaking surveillance in the area & #INSSharada on anti-piracy mission diverted to intercept. pic.twitter.com/XMUcP5gqTk — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) February 2, 2024

Indian Navy thwarting hijacking attempts on coast of Somalia

Indian Navy has been thwarting the hijacking attempt of the vessels off the coast of Somalia by the pirates. Earlier, the Indian Naval troops on warship INS Sumitra rescued two more hijacked vessels within 36 hours of each other. Somali coast waters are the hotbed for piracy and fears of resurgence have escalated due to the Middle East war between the Israel and Hamas, and the attacks by the Houthis on the commercial shipping in the Red Sea that is forcing cargo vessels to divert towards Horn of Africa opting for a longer maritime route. Indian Navy has been patrolling the waters since 2008.

Advertisement

#IndianNavy remains committed to #MaritimeSecurity in the #IndianOceanRegion, in keeping with @PMOIndia's vision of #SAGAR.



Indian Naval warships mission deployed in the #IOR are ensuring security against all #maritime threats, keeping our seas safe for mariners of all… pic.twitter.com/n2dAOg6jw6 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 31, 2024

On January 28, Indian Navy responded to the distress messages of Iranian flagged vessel that troops intercepted. Naval officers then "coerced the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat", as per post on X. "Somalis had held us since morning...then the Indian Navy came. Somali saw them. They were scared," a crew member elaborated. After several Pakistani and Iranian crew was rescued, INS Sumitra was again "pressed into action to locate and intercept another Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi,” the Navy said.