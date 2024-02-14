Updated February 14th, 2024 at 19:29 IST
Indonesia Election Updates: Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Wins Presidential Polls
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has declared victory in the highly anticipated presidential election, details below
Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Wins Indonesian Elections | Image:ANI
Indonesia Election Updates: News coming from Indonesian, Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto has been declared winner in the first round of the presidential election.
The announcement comes after preliminary results suggested that Subianto was leading the polls.
This is a developing story, stay tunes for more updates.
Agency Inputs
