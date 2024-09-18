sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pakistan's Article 370 Provocation | Quad Summit | Lebanon Pager Explosions | US Elections | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • White House Press Secretary Trolled For Defending Biden-Harris Calling Term A 'Threat' | Watch

Published 23:40 IST, September 18th 2024

White House Press Secretary Trolled For Defending Biden-Harris Calling Term A 'Threat' | Watch

A White House Press Secretary faced flak on social media after the way she responded to a reporter's question on Donald Trump.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
White House Press Secretary Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Press Secretary Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses a press conference | Image: The White House
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:38 IST, September 18th 2024