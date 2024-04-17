Jake Sullivan said that the US also expects its allies and partners to impose sanctions against Iran | Image:ANI

Washington: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that the US will impose new sanctions on Iran's missile and drone programmes and new sanctions against entities backing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defence Ministry in the coming days.

In a statement, Sullivan said, "Following Iran's unprecedented air attack against Israel, President Biden is coordinating with allies and partners, including the G7, and with bipartisan leaders in Congress, on a comprehensive response."

"In the coming days, the United States will impose new sanctions targeting Iran, including its missile and drone program as well as new sanctions against entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defence Ministry," he added.

Jake Sullivan said that the US also expects its allies and partners to impose sanctions against Iran. He said that the US continues to work to further strengthen and expand the successful integration of air and missile defence and early warning systems across the Middle East to further erode the effectiveness of Iran's missile and UAV capabilities.

Sullivan said, “We anticipate that our allies and partners will soon be following with their own sanctions. In addition, we continue to work through the Department of Defense and U.S. Central Command to further strengthen and expand the successful integration of air and missile defence and early warning systems across the Middle East to further erode the effectiveness of Iran's missile and UAV capabilities.”

He noted that the new sanctions and other measures will continue a "steady drumbeat of pressure" to contain and degrade Iran's military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviours. He recalled that the US, in the past three years, in addition to missile and drone-related sanctions, has imposed sanctions against more than 600 individuals and entities connected to terrorism.

Jake Sullivan said, "Over the last three years, in addition to missile and drone-related sanctions, the United States has sanctioned over 600 individuals and entities connected to terrorism, terrorist financing and other forms of illicit trade, horrific human rights abuses, and support for proxy terrorist groups, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Kataib Hezbollah. The pressure will continue. "We will not hesitate to continue to take action, in coordination with allies and partners around the world, and with Congress, to hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilising actions," he added.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expected to take action "in the coming days", while EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was working on it.

Israel has urged its allies to sanction Tehran's missile programme.

United Nations sanctions over the programme expired in October.

Those sanctions had been linked to a wider deal to limit Iran's nuclear programme.

On April 14, US President Joe Biden met with the national security team for updates on Iran's attacks against Israel, calling its commitment to Israel's security against threats from proxies and Iran “ironclad.”

In the wake of Iranian drone strikes on Israel on Saturday, Biden held a meeting with his national security team. In a post on X, Biden stated, “I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran's attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iran launched several drones and missiles towards Israel in retaliation for the alleged Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Syria that resulted in the killing of Iran's three top generals.