Tehran: Several commercial flights were diverted off their routes during the early hours of Friday after Iranian media reported that "explosions" were heard over Isfahan's. Reports suggested that these explosions were heard near the city's international airport.

The state television acknowledged "loud noise," escalating tensions in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

However, as per US reports, these explosions were caused by Israel which launched retaliatory strikes against Iran.

Flights Diverted:

A Dubai-based carrier Emirates and FlyDubai were diverted around western Iran at about 4:30 am local time. No explanation was given, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Isfahan is home to a major airbase for the Iranian military, as well as for sites associated with its nuclear programme.

(With inputs from AP)