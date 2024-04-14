Israel sounded sirens across the country while a video shared by the Israeli Defense Force | Image:X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Iran late on Saturday launched a barrage of explosive drones and missiles targeting Israeli territory, in response to the bombing of Iran's embassy in Syria's capital Damascus earlier this month. This marks the first-ever direct attack by Iran on Israel since conflict began in the region in October last year.

Israel sounded sirens across the country while a video shared by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) showed its famed Iron Dome intercepting hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles in Israeli airspace.

Advertisement

Now a video has surfaced where panic-stricken locals in Jerusalem can be seen running for shelter as the missiles can be seen being fired across the sky.

Panic is Israel after missiles attacks by Iran #Isreal #IranAttack pic.twitter.com/NtOENUUFWB — Aryan Mishra (@aryanmishra888)

Israel's military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that Iran had launched dozens of ground-to-ground missiles, including cruise missiles, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. The attack, comprising more than 200 drones and missiles, caused minor damage to an Israeli military facility but it managed to intercept the majority of the 200 drones and missiles launched by Iran, with most intercepted before breaching Israeli airspace, said Hagari.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, condemned Iran's attack, expressing deep concern about the potential for further escalation and the broader regional implications. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden reiterated America's unwavering support for Israel, pledging "ironclad" backing amid the escalating tensions.