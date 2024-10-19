Published 20:48 IST, October 19th 2024
Israel Confirms Netanyahu, Wife Unharmed After Hezbollah Drone Strikes Near Private Residence
PM Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were not at home when a Hezbollah drone targeted their residence in Caesarea, Israel. No casualties were reported.
- World News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Hezbollah Drone from Lebanon targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: AP/Video Grab
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
18:30 IST, October 19th 2024