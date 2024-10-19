sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Israel Confirms Netanyahu, Wife Unharmed After Hezbollah Drone Strikes Near Private Residence

Published 20:48 IST, October 19th 2024

Israel Confirms Netanyahu, Wife Unharmed After Hezbollah Drone Strikes Near Private Residence

PM Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were not at home when a Hezbollah drone targeted their residence in Caesarea, Israel. No casualties were reported.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hezbollah Drone from Lebanon targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Hezbollah Drone from Lebanon targets Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Image: AP/Video Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

18:30 IST, October 19th 2024