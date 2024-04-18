Advertisement

New Delhi: The Gaza Strip, which is already on the brink of being choked to death due to continued attacks by Isreal, is now under the threat of a man-made famine which is "tightening its grip", said Philippe Lazzarini, chief of UNRWA, the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency.

Lazzarini also accused Israel of obstructing aid deliveries to the famine-stricken Gaza. He also alleged that Israel is seeking to end UNRWA's activities in the region.

"Today, an insidious campaign to end UNRWA's operations is underway, with serious implications for international peace and security," news agency Reuters quoted UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini as saying.

Lazzarini was addressing the 15-member UN Security Council.

"Across Gaza, a man-made famine is tightening its grip," Lazzarini said.

“In the north, infants and young children have begun to die of malnutrition and dehydration. Across the border, food and clean water wait. But UNRWA is denied permission to deliver this aid and save lives,” he added.

The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is instrumental in providing education, health and aid to millions of Palestinians living in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

Since the war intensified between Israel and Hamas in Gaza six months ago, top UN officials have described UNRWA as the backbone of aid operations.

