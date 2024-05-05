Advertisement

Jerusalem: Despite glaring differences on ceasefire, Israel and Hamas have finally appeared seriously to end the seven-month-long ongoing war in Gaza and the release of some 100 Israeli hostages. After a month of stalemated talks, a leaked truce hinted at compromises by both sides.

This comes after the US's continuous pressure on Israel saying "the time is now" to seal a deal with the terror group. Both the parties are currently in Egypt with ceasefire talks underway.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which prompted the latter to respond by attacking Gaza resulting in the death of some 34,000 Palestinians.

Where Does Israel and Hamas Stand?

Both sides are sticking to ending the war but on their terms. As the ceasefire talks are underway in Egypt, Israel is currently thinking about whether to accept the deal that would delay PM Netanyahu's pledge to invade Rafah and destroy Hamas. However, the terror group's leaders are deciding if giving up the Israeli hostages, which would be the group’s biggest bargaining chip, is worth securing a long-term truce but not necessarily a permanent end to the war.

Meanwhile, Egypt plans to stave off Israel's defensive plan of Rafah invasion citing the warning issued by the US stating that this action would cause devastating consequences for millions of Palestinians

What's on The Proposal?

An AP report citing anonymous Egyptian and Hamas officials stated that the ceasefire deals between the two entities can last in several phases.

In the initial phase, which would last for 40 days, Hamas would begin by releasing female civilians in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. After this, in the next week, Israel would then withdraw from a coastal road in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, prompting displaced civilians to return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip. Hamas, meanwhile, would provide a list of hostages who are alive with them.

Furthermore, the six-week second phase would seek to finalise the 'arrangements for permanent calm,' including the release of remaining hostages held by Hamas in exchange for prisoners.

The third and final stage would include the release of the remains of the deceased hostages in Gaza. The plan further said that Hamas would agree to not build its military arsenal.

(Inputs from AP)

