Tel Aviv: In the aftermath of an unprecedented attack by Iran, Israel has asserted that despite being under attack by Tehran it has not lost sight of the Gaza mission to release hostages from Hamas.

The Israeli Defence Force Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari in a statement posted on social media X, said, "Even while under attack from Iran, we have not lost sight—not for one moment—of our critical mission in Gaza to rescue our hostages from the hands of Iran’s-proxy Hamas, of our moral duty to do everything in our power to bring 133 hostages home."

