Jerusalem: At least 22 individuals including 18 children were killed after Israel carried out overnight strikes on Southern Gaza's Rafah, the health officials confirmed on Sunday, April 21.

In the first strike carried out on Rafah, a man along with his wife and 3-year-old son were killed, the medical officials said.

In the second strike on Rafah, 17 kids and two women were killed, as per media reports.

These strikes were carried out at the time when the United States was clearing military aid worth millions for Israel. Near-daily airstrikes are being carried out by Israel in Gaza's Rafah.

This comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a statement asserted to expand its military base against Hamas to bring back the hostages.

"In the coming days, we will increase the political and military pressure on Hamas because this is the only way to bring back our hostages and achieve victory. We will land more and painful blows on Hamas — soon," the statement read.

