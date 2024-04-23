Hezbollah Fires Dozens of Rockets at Northern Israel

Advertisement

Tehran: The Lebanese armed group Hezbollah launched nearly 35 rockets towards Northern Israel on Monday evening, the Israeli military said in a statement.

Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, too confirmed the rocket attack on Israel's headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at Ein Zeitim Base, claiming to have launched "dozens" of Katyusha rockets.

According to Israel, the rockets triggered air raid sirens in Safed and other communities in northern Israel.

As of now, no reports of injuries or serious damage have been reported.

The attack is assumed to be in response to Israeli incursions into southern Lebanese villages, including the recent strikes on Srifa, Odaisseh, and Rab Tlatin, reported by Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA).

The tensions between Iran and Israel continue to remain at a heightened state, with both issuing a stern warning in response to all recent provocations.

