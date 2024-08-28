Published 23:02 IST, August 28th 2024
Israel Kills 10 Hamas Terrorists In Big Operation In West Bank
The ongoing operation was among the largest in the West Bank in months, and a reminder that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict extends far beyond the war in Gaza.
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli armoured vehicles move on a street during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
23:02 IST, August 28th 2024