Published 23:02 IST, August 28th 2024

Israel Kills 10 Hamas Terrorists In Big Operation In West Bank

The ongoing operation was among the largest in the West Bank in months, and a reminder that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict extends far beyond the war in Gaza.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israel hamas war
Israeli armoured vehicles move on a street during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. | Image: AP
