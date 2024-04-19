Advertisement

Tehran: According to reports, several explosions were heard in Southern Syria, Iranian town Isfahan and Iraq's capital Baghdad on early Friday morning. According to initial reports, three large explosions were heard in Isfahan, which lies to the south of Tehran. There have been reports of airstrikes on the Syrian Army sites in the As-Suwayda and Daraa Governorates. An US official has confirmed to ABC News that the attacks in Iran were carried out by Israel.

As per local Iranian reports, an explosion was also reported from Qahjavarestan, near the Isfahan International Airport. The air defense system around Isfahan was soon activated in response to small drones, the reports further claimed. Israel had already apprised US of their decision to attack Iran 24 to 48 hours back, according to Bloomberg. Refuting several media reports, Iran's Fars News Agency has clarified that the nuclear facilities in Isfahan are completely safe.



The latest escalation in West Asia has resulted in the oil prices shooting up by nearly 4%, fearing further inflation globally amid talks of Fed rate cuts. These attacks nearly a week after Iran had launched more than 300 missiles and drones on Israel.



Commercial flights began diverting their routes early Friday morning over western Iran without explanation as one semiofficial news agency in the Islamic Republic claimed there had been “explosions” heard over the city of Isfahan.

Advertisement

State television acknowledged “loud noise.” The incident comes as tensions remain high in the wider Middle East after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and FlyDubai began diverting around western Iran about 4:30 a.m. local time. They offered no explanation, though local warnings to aviators suggested the airspace may have been closed.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)