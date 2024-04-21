The raid by the IDF lasted for over 24 hours. | Image:ANI

Ramallah (Palestine): Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, at least 14 people were killed in the operation carried out by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) at the Nur al-Shams refugee camp in the West Bank, media reported, citing the Palestinian Ministry of Health. A child and a teenager were among those killed.

As per the Palestinian Health Ministry, a number of bodies and injured people were found at the camp following the partial withdrawal of the IDF from the area.

According to sources, the IDF carried out raids for over 24 hours. Reports, citing locals, said the Israeli forces have left the immediate area but continue to remain present in the nearby city of Tulkarm.

Meanwhile, the IDF on Saturday said its forces eliminated 10 'terrorists' and nabbed eight wanted suspects during the operation that began on Thursday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Israeli forces have arrested young people en masse and destroyed key infrastructure.

It said that an ambulance driver, who was attempting to take the injured Palestinians to a hospital, was also killed during the raid.

The Palestinian Health Ministry called the targeting of medics, ambulances, and medical staff a "blatant and clear violation of international humanitarian law, according to CNN report.

Meanwhile, the IDF said its troops and Border Police officers raided Nur Shams overnight, and detained several wanted Palestinians. It added that explosive devices were discovered during the raid, and several gunmen were killed in clashes throughout the morning.

