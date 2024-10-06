Published 09:31 IST, October 6th 2024
Inside Hezbollah's Tunnel: A Look at Kitchen, Living Space Before Israeli Forces Destroyed It
A Hezbollah tunnel, constructed for potential future attacks similar to events like Hamas-led October 7th in northern Israel, was destroyed by Israeli forces
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
A Hezbollah tunnel, constructed for potential future attacks similar to events like Hamas-led October 7th in northern Israel, was destroyed by Israeli forces | Image: IDF
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
08:28 IST, October 6th 2024