sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |

Published 07:16 IST, September 28th 2024

At Least 8 Dead, 91 Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Southern Beirut

The attack on Friday afternoon caused the largest explosion in over a year in the southern suburbs of Beirut, with the blast being felt up to 10 kilometers away

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Beirut, Lebanon
At Least 8 Dead, 91 Injured in Israeli Airstrike on Southern Beirut | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:16 IST, September 28th 2024