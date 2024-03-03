Advertisement

Israel's military on Sunday said that it has completed a review of the civilian deaths that occurred near the aid truck in the south of Gaza last week. Israeli forces did not strike the convoy, the military noted, adding that most Palestinians died in a stampede. A military spokesperson said on Sunday that Israel launched a more thorough examination of the incident to be handled by "an independent, professional and expert body" The Strait Times reported. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that the military will share its findings as early as in the coming days.

Gazan civilians were trampled to death: IDF

The deaths of dozens of Palestinians during incidents in the Gaza Strip has attracted international condemnation. As per the footage released by the IDF a huge crowd surrounded a convoy of aid trucks and soldiers opened fire. "The IDF has concluded an initial review of the unfortunate incident where Gazan civilians were trampled to death and injured as they charged to the aid convoy,” Hagari said. The latter added that IDF has gathered information from commanders and troops on the field to establish what happened. "The majority of Palestinians were killed or injured as a result of the stampede," Hagari said.

"Following the warning shots fired to disperse the stampede and after our forces had started retreating, several looters approached our forces and posed an immediate threat to them. According to the initial review, the soldiers responded toward several individuals," he was reported as saying. "We have opened an inquiry to examine the incident further, which will help us reduce the risk of such a tragic incident from occurring again during one of our humanitarian operations," he said.

"The incident will be examined in the fact-finding and assessment mechanism, an independent, professional and expert body. For the sake of transparency, we will share updates as our examination develops hopefully in the coming days."

Earlier yesterday, France called for an independent investigation into the civilian deaths in northern Gaza after Israeli troops allegedly opened fire on the crowd that clambered around the true delivering humanitarian aid to get food. As many as 100 Palestinians in Gaza were killed and an estimated 700 were injured in the stampede and firing on the scene. French president, Emmanuel Macron, demanding a probe, said civilians had been “targeted by Israeli soldiers.” He called for an immediate ceasefire. “Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by Israeli soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law,” he posted on X. “The situation in Gaza is terrible. All civilian populations must be protected. A ceasefire must be implemented immediately to allow humanitarian aid to be distributed."