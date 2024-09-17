Published 06:46 IST, September 17th 2024
4 Kids, 5 Women Among 16 Killed in Israeli Strikes in Gaza, Say Palestinian Officials
Israel says it only targets militants and accuses Hamas and other armed groups of endangering civilians by operating in residential areas.
- World News
- 11 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
4 Kids, 5 Women Among 16 Killed in Israeli Strikes in Gaza, Say Palestinian Officials | Image: AP (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 11 min read
Advertisement
06:46 IST, September 17th 2024