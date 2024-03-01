Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 17:02 IST

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Arrives in Washington DC for Talks With US President Joe Biden

Biden has sought to assure European leaders that the US remains behind Ukraine even as he’s been unable to win passage of a foreign aid package.

Associated Press Television News
Italy PM Georgia Meloni US President Joe Biden
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Joe Biden talk during the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived in Washington DC for talks with US President Joe Biden on Friday. The leaders will meet as Biden struggles to persuade House Republicans to pass legislation that would replenish aid to Ukraine. Biden has sought to assure European leaders that the U.S. remains behind Ukraine even as he’s been unable to win passage of a foreign aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine along with Israel and Taiwan.

Both leaders are also facing political headwinds. Biden is ramping up for a likely rematch against former President Donald Trump. Meloni's right-wing bloc this week faced its first significant setback since coming to power. It will be the second meeting between Biden and Meloni in about seven months. Both leaders are grappling with war in the Middle East and Europe and looking to shore up their public standing. Meloni is also set to travel to Canada to meet on Saturday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Biden is hosting Italian Premier Meloni at the White House as the Democratic administration struggles to persuade House Republicans to pass legislation that would replenish aid to Ukraine and as both leaders face political headwinds at home. Biden has sought to assure European leaders that the U.S. remains behind Ukraine even as he’s been unable to win passage of a supplemental aid package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine in addition to $35 billion for Israel and Taiwan. The legislation has passed the Senate, but Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to put it up for a vote in the House.

Ahead of Meloni’s visit, White House officials said they don’t have good answers for allies about finding an end to the impasse with House Republicans and reopening the American spigot of aid to Kyiv that’s badly needed as Ukraine attempts to fend off Russian invasion.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 17:02 IST

