Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Kate Middleton Admitted to Hospital for Abdominal Surgery

Princess of Wales, has undergone a successful surgery, as confirmed by Kensington Palace.

Isha Bhandari
Princess of Wales, has undergone a successful surgery, as confirmed by Kensington Palace. | Image:AP
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is currently admitted to the hospital, where she is expected to stay for a period of ten to fourteen days for a abdominal surgery. 

The palace said, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.”

Further updates on Kate Middleton's condition and her hospital stay are anticipated. 

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

