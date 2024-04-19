Advertisement

Nairobi: Kenya's military chief was among the nine people who died on Thursday after a military helicopter crashed shortly after taking-off from a school in West Pokot County, Reuters reported. The death of General Francis Ogolla was confirmed by President William Ruto. General Ogolla and his staff was reprotedly on a visit to troops deployed in the northwest part of Kenya to combat frequent instances of cattle rustling.

Two other soldiers who were also in the crashed helicopter survived and are now being treated for their injuries. A probe has now been initiated to investigate the cause of the crash.

“Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals. The demise of General Ogolla is a painful loss to me,” said President Ruto.