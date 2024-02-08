Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Restaurant Turns Into A Snow Castle In Hamburg, New York City Due To Major Winter Storm

After a lake-effect snowstorm, a New York restaurant on Lake Erie's shores reopened, displaying an enchanting "ice castle coating."

Manasvi Asthana
Ice coats Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, New York on Jan. 14, 2024.
Ice coats Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, New York on Jan. 14, 2024. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A lake-effect snowstorm, a New York restaurant on Lake Erie's shores reopened displaying an enchanting "ice castle coating." Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg a Buffalo suburb temporarily closed during a travel ban amid a significant winter storm on Sunday, Jan 14.  Western New York, including Hamburg experienced over 2 feet of snow with Hamburg receiving 41.3 inches. Winds and snow transformed the restaurant on Lake Erie's northeastern shores into a spectacle of massive icicles and a thick layer of ice.

The restaurant shared on Instagram that it remained closed on Sunday after receiving a "small dose of an ice castle coating." A photo depicted ice-covered railings and foot-long icicles hanging from the roof.

Advertisement

On Monday, the full ice castle transformation was complete with icicles from nearly every building surface. In a video shared by Richard Hulburd on X (formerly known as Twitter) he said he felt like he “walked into the movie ‘Frozen.’”

Despite the newly added icy exterior the business was open to customers on Monday. “Our ice castle today from our first storm of 2024,” the restaurant wrote on the post shared on social media. “We are open!” they added.

Advertisement

In December 2022, correspondent from a local news outlet witnessed massive waves enveloping Hoak’s Restaurant in Hamburg, layering it with ice and causing damage to nearby businesses.

Buffalo residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the recent snowstorm with additional lake-effect snow expected on Jan 16.

Advertisement

Fans diligently shoveled over a foot of snow from Highmark Stadium before the Buffalo Bills triumphed over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The NFL playoff game had been postponed due to the winter storm.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment41 minutes ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement