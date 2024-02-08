Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Layoff Saga Continues! Google, Amazon, Flipkart & More: List of Tech Companies That Sacked Employees

Employees at Google, Flipkart & others found themselves facing an unexpected New Year surprise as pink slips landed in their mail boxes.

Google layoffs 2024
Google layoffs 2024 | Image:Freepik
Layoff News: As we step into the second week of 2024, the tech industry is grappling with a harsh reality - a wave of layoffs is sweeping through major companies. In the first 11 days of January, employees at prominent tech companies like Google, Flipkart, Paytm, and others found themselves facing an unexpected and unwelcome New Year's surprise as pink slips landed in their inboxes. The job market in the tech sector is proving to be tumultuous, casting a shadow over what was hoped to be a promising year for many workers. Look at the list of companies that have sacked hundreds of employees in January 2024.

5 Tech Companies That Sacked Employees 

  1. Google: Google has decided to lay off hundreds of employees primarily from its voice-activated Google Assistant software, knowledge and information product teams. The move aims to enhance Google Assistant by integrating newer artificial intelligence technology into its products. As part of this reorganisation, notable departures include Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, along with other Fitbit leaders, according to a report by 9To5Google.
     
  2. Amazon: After Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming unit announced to lay off 500 employees,  the tech giant has decided to sack hundreds of employees across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. Mike Hopkins, who handles those units, issued a note to employees informing them of the layoffs. 
     
  3. Flipkart: Though an official announcement is awaited, several reports have claimed that Flipkart is contemplating slashing around 5-7 per cent of jobs owing to performance-based reviews and restructuring within the company. These layoffs are expected to take place during the March-April 2024, annual appraisal cycle.                                                               
  4. Paytm: One 97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company, has sacked over 1000 employees across departments, representing over 10% of Paytm’s total workforce.
  5. Unity: Unity Software, a significant player in the video game software industry, has unveiled a substantial restructuring plan involving a workforce reduction of approximately 25%, equating to 1800 jobs worldwide. This move is declared as the "largest workforce reduction in the company's history" and is slated for completion by the end of March.
Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

