Advertisement

Layoff News: Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has sacked 60 employees, particularly those in technical program manager (TPM) roles across the organisation. Employees in technical program manager (TPM) roles at Instagram or Meta are currently confronted with a significant decision. They have the option to reapply and participate in a new interview process in an attempt to secure positions as program managers. However, those who are not chosen for these new roles are expected to be laid off in March, said reports. This situation places the affected employees at a crossroads, requiring them to decide whether to pursue continued employment within the company via the reapplication process or face the conclusion of their current roles in the coming months.

While Meta is yet to issue a statement on the layoffs, a former Instagram employee took to LinkedIn and explained changes in TPM roles. As per the post, individuals in technical program manager (TPM) roles at Instagram or Meta are required to "re-interview for PM roles" or explore potential opportunities as product managers.

Advertisement

Earlier employees at prominent tech companies like Google, Flipkart, Paytm, and others found themselves facing an unexpected and unwelcome New Year's surprise as pink slips landed in their inboxes. Look at the list of companies that have sacked hundreds of employees so far.

5 Tech Companies That Sacked Employees

Google: Google has decided to lay off hundreds of employees primarily from its voice-activated Google Assistant software, knowledge and information product teams. The move aims to enhance Google Assistant by integrating newer artificial intelligence technology into its products. As part of this reorganisation, notable departures include Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, along with other Fitbit leaders, according to a report by 9To5Google.

Amazon: After Amazon’s Twitch livestreaming unit announced to lay off 500 employees, the tech giant has decided to sack hundreds of employees across its Prime Video and MGM Studios divisions. Mike Hopkins, who handles those units, issued a note to employees informing them of the layoffs.

Flipkart: Though an official announcement is awaited, several reports have claimed that Flipkart is contemplating slashing around 5-7 per cent of jobs owing to performance-based reviews and restructuring within the company. These layoffs are expected to take place during the March-April 2024, annual appraisal cycle. Paytm: One 97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company, has sacked over 1000 employees across departments, representing over 10% of Paytm’s total workforce. Unity: Unity Software, a significant player in the video game software industry, has unveiled a substantial restructuring plan involving a workforce reduction of approximately 25%, equating to 1800 jobs worldwide. This move is declared as the "largest workforce reduction in the company's history" and is slated for completion by the end of March.