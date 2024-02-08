Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:28 IST

Legacy of Dedication: Devoted Teacher Grade Students from Hospital Bed Just Before He Died

Despite struggling with his health crisis, the teacher took his laptop and charger, foreseeing a trip to the emergency room.

Tanisha Rajput
Teacher Grade Students from Hospital Bed
Teacher's final moments grading assignments from his hospital bed | Image:Facebook
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

In a heart-touching display of unwavering commitment, a teacher's final act before his passing has captured the hearts of many.

A video by Sandra Venegas went viral which showed this emotional moment as her father diligently graded assignments from his hospital bed.

In her post, Sandra said, "Teachers put in so many extra hours, hours that many don't realise. Even during a pandemic, even during a health crisis, teachers worry about completing their duties," Sandra wrote.

Despite struggling with his health crisis, the teacher took his laptop and charger, foreseeing a trip to the emergency room. Even in the face of difficulty, Sandra's father and his dedication towards his students shone brightly as he conscientiously completed grading tasks.

However, regrettably, the devoted teacher passed away the next day.

Accompanying the teacher's photograph, his daughter's heartfelt words shed light on the often-overlooked sacrifices teachers make.

The viral post has resonated widely across social media platforms, drawing admiration for the committed teacher and eliciting gratitude for his invaluable service and condolences poured in. 

 

