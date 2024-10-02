sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'Like Hitler, You Will Be Stopped Sooner or Later': Turkey's Erdogan Warns Netanyahu Over Ground Ops

Published 13:13 IST, October 2nd 2024

'Like Hitler, You Will Be Stopped Sooner or Later': Turkey's Erdogan Warns Netanyahu Over Ground Ops

Erdogan strongly condemned Israel's military offensive in Lebanon, calling on the United Nations and other bodies to act swiftly to halt Tel Aviv's actions

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
turkey
Erdogan strongly condemned Israel's military offensive in Lebanon, calling on the United Nations and other bodies to act swiftly to halt Tel Aviv's actions | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:13 IST, October 2nd 2024