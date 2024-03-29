Advertisement

Limpopo Bus Crash: Forty-five people aboard a bus to Easter church service in South Africa's Limpopo province died in a fiery crash, authorities said Thursday. The bus was reportedly transporting people from Botswana, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, to the Limpopo town of Moria for the Easter weekend church service, according to the department.

The driver reportedly lost control and collided with barriers on a bridge near Mamatlakala, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, catching fire, according to a statement by the transport department.

Only an 8-year-old survived the crash and was receiving medical attention at a nearby hospital, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.

Some bodies were burned beyond recognition while others were trapped inside the debris or scattered on the scene, the provincial department said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences to Botswana and pledged support to the country, his office said in a statement.