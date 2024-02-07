Advertisement

New Delhi: The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International, which was released on January 30, has exposed the persistent challenge of public sector corruption worldwide. The index painted a disheartening picture as most nations struggle to make significant progress in combating corruption.

Covering 180 countries and territories, the CPI offers a comprehensive ranking based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, ranging from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The global average, as revealed in the report, remained stagnant at 43 for the twelfth consecutive year. Alarmingly, over two-thirds of the countries assessed scored below the threshold of 50.

This report serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle to curb corruption on a global scale. The rankings shed light on the challenges faced by nations in fostering transparency and integrity within their public sectors. As governments grapple with the persistent issue, the CPI provides a valuable benchmark for assessing progress and areas that demand urgent attention to foster cleaner governance worldwide.

Know World's Most Corrupt Countries

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has underscored the prevalence of corruption in several nations, with Somalia claiming the unenviable position at the bottom of the rankings, securing a score of 11. Following closely are Venezuela, Syria, South Sudan, and Yemen, each with scores of 13. North Korea found itself among the countries with the least favourable rankings, landing at the 172nd position with a score that reflects severe challenges in combating corruption.

The report attributes the dire positions of these nations to enduring crises, particularly prolonged armed conflicts that have impeded effective governance. The correlation between protracted crises and corruption is a central theme in the report, shedding light on the challenges faced by these countries in maintaining transparency and accountability amid challenging circumstances.

Denmark Continues Reign as Least Corrupt Nation; Finland and New Zealand Follow Closely

Maintaining its position at the zenith of the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, Denmark secured the top spot for the sixth consecutive year with an impressive score of 90. The country's ‘well-functioning justice systems’ were credited for its sustained excellence in combating corruption, as outlined in the report.

Following Denmark, Finland secured the second position with a score of 87, while New Zealand closely trailed at the third spot with a commendable score of 85. The Nordic countries demonstrated a consistent commitment to transparency and integrity in public sectors, reinforcing their standings among the least corrupted nations.

Other nations distinguished for their low levels of corruption in the index include Norway (84), Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78). These rankings underscore the collective efforts of these countries to foster clean governance and serve as examples for global counterparts striving to enhance their anti-corruption measures.

