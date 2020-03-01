4D Results February 29, 2020: Check Out Winning Numbers Of Singapore Lottery Here

The 4D Singapore lottery is one of the prominent lotteries that is played in Singapore. The latest draw to win the 4D Singapore lottery is going to take place today i.e. on February 29, 2020. A participant can get a live view of the latest draw at 18.30 hours SGT i.e. Singapore Time. The 4D results for February 29, 2020, will be displayed at 18:45 hours. Stay tuned to check the winning numbers of 4D results for February 29, 2020.

How to play the 4D Singapore lottery?

Step 1: To begin playing the 4D lottery of Singapore one much choose a four-digit number which ranges from 0000 to 9999

Step 2: The minimum cost of playing the 4D lottery of Singapore is only $1 which is inclusive of GST.

Step 3: All the draws related to the 4D lottery of Singapore takes place on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6.30 pm

Step 4: Each draw consists of 23 sets of winning 4D numbers. These numbers are then set for five prize categories

Step 5: A participant wins the prize when they bet on any of the 23 winning 4D numbers.

Previous 4D results

The previous winning numbers of 4D results for the draw that was held on February 26, 2020, were:

For the first prize, the winning numbers of 4D results were 1115

For the second prize, the winning numbers of 4D results were 8985

For the third prize, the winning numbers of 4D results were 7566

Types of Bets that can be placed to win at the 4D results

Big Bet: If a player places a Big Bet then they win a prize if their 4D numbers appear in any of the five prize categories.

Small Bet: If a player places a Small Bet, then they win a prize only if their 4D numbers appear in the top three prize categories.

Ordinary Bet: For an ordinary Bet, a player must select the four digits in a specific order. They stand a chance to win the prize if their combination matches any of the winning numbers in the same order.

4D Roll: 4D roll is a type of bet wherein a player has to select three digits of their choice and one rolling digit in a specific order. The rolling digit represents any number from 0 to 9 range.

System Entry or iBet: In this, a player has to select four digits and bet on all its possible combinations. For this bet, each 4D number combination costs a minimum of $1

Quick Pick: If the player cannot come up with a four-digit combination of their own then they can opt for the quick pick option. In this, the system generates a random set of numbers for a player.

