4D Results For Feb 23: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Here

4-Digits aka 4D is a lottery played in countries like Germany, Malaysia, and Singapore. The next 4D draw is scheduled on February 23, 2020, at 06:30 pm SGT. Today, the live draw will start at 6:30 pm while the results will be available, starting from 6:45 pm onwards.

4D prize pattern

The person playing for the 4D lottery will win a prize if he has placed his bets on any of the 23 winning numbers. The prize amount depends on any of the categories of your bet, the bet amount as well as the type of bet you played for. Check out this prize table for an overview of the prize amount for every $1 Singaporean dollars that you bet.

The last 4D draw occurred on February 19 with the draw number as 4540. The first prize was for 2505, second prize for 3663, and the third prize for 6273 Singaporean dollars. There are special/starter prizes along with some consolation prizes as well. The next draw will occur at 6.30 pm on February 22 according to the local time zone of Singapore.

4D Singapore: How to play the 4D lottery

The Singapore 4D lottery is played by selecting a 4 digit number from 0000 to 9999. The minimal cost of a bet starts from $1. The draws take place each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6.30 pm local time zone. 23 sets of winning 4D numbers are then drawn over five categories of the prize. Watch the video here below to get a clear video about the lottery system.

You can even calculate your own results on the website. This can be done by inserting the date of your draw, the bet type, the draw numbers and lastly the best amount that is big or small. This will help you to calculate your ultimate prize.

