4D Singapore Results For February 26, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The 4-Digits lottery is one of the most popular and widely known lotteries in Singapore. In addition to this, the lottery is also played in Malaysia and Germany. The 4-Digits lottery is also referred to as the 4D lottery by many people across Singapore. Read on to know more about 4D results.

The latest draw for the 4D lottery is all set to take place today on February 26, 2020. You can get a live view at the latest draw at 18:30 hours according to Singapore Time (SGT). The final results will be made available for players across various platforms by 18:45 hours according to Singapore Time. Read to know details about 4D Singapore results:

The latest draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore will take place on February 26, 2020, at 18:30 hours, according to Singapore Time

How to play the 4D lottery of Singapore?

You need to first start by choosing a four-digit number that is ranging between 0000 – 9999. You can get into the 4D lottery at a mere price of $1 that is inclusive of all taxes. If you are lucky that your chosen number comes under any one of the 23 winning numbers that are drawn, then you are entitled to win a prize. The winning amount will, however, depend on the category that you chose for your bet at the start. The prize amount that you will win also depends on the amount and the type of bet that you chose for.

How is the winning amount distributed for the 4D Singapore lottery?

Picture Courtesy: Singapore pools website

The previous draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore took place on February 23, 2020. The winning number that won the first prize was 8912. The second and third prizes were given to the numbers 5526 and 4667, respectively. The upcoming draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore is scheduled to take place today.

How can you place your bets in the 4D lottery in Singapore?

