4D Singapore Results For February 26, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The 4-Digits lottery is one of the most popular and widely known lotteries in Singapore. In addition to this, the lottery is also played in Malaysia and Germany. The 4-Digits lottery is also referred to as the 4D lottery by many people across Singapore. Read on to know more about 4D results.
ALSO READ | 4D Results For February 22, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers
The latest draw for the 4D lottery is all set to take place today on February 26, 2020. You can get a live view at the latest draw at 18:30 hours according to Singapore Time (SGT). The final results will be made available for players across various platforms by 18:45 hours according to Singapore Time. Read to know details about 4D Singapore results:
ALSO READ | 4D Results For Feb 23: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Here
ALSO READ | 4D Results For Feb 16: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Here
The previous draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore took place on February 23, 2020. The winning number that won the first prize was 8912. The second and third prizes were given to the numbers 5526 and 4667, respectively. The upcoming draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore is scheduled to take place today.
ALSO READ | 4D Results For Feb 15: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Right Here!