4D Results For Feb 16: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Here

4-Digits aka 4D is a lottery that is played in countries like Germany, Malaysia and Singapore. The next 4D draw is scheduled today at 06:30 pm SGT. Today, the live draw will start at 6:30 pm while the results will be available, starting from 6:45 pm onwards. Make sure you check the Singapore pools website for the live results.

4D prize pattern

If the person playing for the 4D lottery has placed their bets on any of the 23 winning numbers, then they will win a prize. The prize amount depends on any of the categories of your bet, the bet amount as well as the type of bet you played for. Check out this prize table for an overview of the prize amount for every $1 Singaporean dollars that you bet.

Pic source: Singapore pools website

The last 4D draw occurred on February 15 with the draw number as 4538. The first prize was for 2287, second prize for 8501 and the third prize for 0631 Singaporean dollars. There are special/starter prizes along with some consolation prizes as well. The next draw will occur today at 6.30 pm today on February 16 according to the local time zone of Singapore.

4D Singapore: How to play the 4D lottery

The Singapore 4D lottery is played by selecting a 4 digit number from 0000 to 9999. The minimal cost of a bet starts from $1 and the draws take place each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6.30 pm local time zone. 23 sets of winning 4D numbers are then drawn over five categories of the prize. Watch the video here below to get a clear video about the lottery system.

