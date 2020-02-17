Set For Life UK Lottery February 17 2020: All You Need To Know About It

The National Lottery, popularly known as Set For Life Lottery, could be an extremely influential addition to your bank balance that might fulfil many dreams of an individual. The lottery winner also gets a total sum of AUD 20,000 cash injection into their bank accounts every month for 20 years, and it could be a life-changing win for anybody out there. The Set For Life tickets are available online which can be easily accessed by anyone or one could visit authorised retailers’ stores that are spread across the whole of Australia. Set For Life’s daily cut off time for the sales falls at 8:30 pm AEST. The results are also unveiled a little after the draw.

How to play Set For Life lottery

To play the lottery, candidates must match eight main balls from a selection of 37 balls from the Set for Life numbers to win the prize. Another set of seven divisions also offer various other cash prizes to match the Set for Life numbers with the main numbers along with the two Bonus Numbers. A full line of ten numbers is also selected for every single draw.

Ticket holders can then manually choose their own lines along with the Set for Life Numbers or have them automatically generated through the QuickSET system, which acts like a Lucky Dip or Quick Pick in different lottery games. The minimum ticket rate in South Australia is $8.25 and $8.40 elsewhere. Each ticket provides players with two sets of Set For Life numbers that are then entered in draws for seven consecutive days. Here are the some previous Set For Life results.

Set for Life lotto prizes

- Eight main numbers - $20,000 a month for 20 years

- Seven main numbers and one Bonus Number - $7,670

- Seven main numbers - $725

- Six main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $110

- Six main numbers - $30

- Five main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $19.90

- Five main numbers - $13.77

- Four main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $10.03

