4D Results For February 22, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The 4-Digits lottery is played in countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Germany. It is a very popular lottery, especially in Singapore. The lottery is also referred to as a 4D lottery.
The upcoming draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore will take place today. One can catch the draw today at 06:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT). The live draw for the winning numbers of the 4D lottery takes place at 6:30 pm SGT. However, the final results will be made available by 6:45 pm SGT.
The last 4D Singapore Lottery draw took place on February 19, 2020. The first prize number was 2505. On the other hand, the second and third prize-winning numbers were 3663 and 6273 respectively. Various starter and consolation prizes were given out as well. The next draw of the 4D Singapore Lottery is scheduled to take place today at 6:30 pm SGT.
