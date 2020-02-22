4D Results For February 22, 2020: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The 4-Digits lottery is played in countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Germany. It is a very popular lottery, especially in Singapore. The lottery is also referred to as a 4D lottery.

The upcoming draw for the 4D lottery in Singapore will take place today. One can catch the draw today at 06:30 pm Singapore Time (SGT). The live draw for the winning numbers of the 4D lottery takes place at 6:30 pm SGT. However, the final results will be made available by 6:45 pm SGT.

The 4D Singapore lottery results will take place on February 22, 2020, at 6:30 pm SGT

How is the prize pattern of the 4D Singapore lottery?

One needs to select a four-digit number ranging between 0000 to 9999 The minimum cost to get in the game is $1 inclusive of taxes If your number comes under any of the 23 winning numbers, then you will win a prize However, the winning amount will be dependent on the category that you have chosen for your bet The winning amount is proportional to the betting amount as well as the type of bet that you had previously opted for

Here is an overview of how the winning amount is distributed for every 1 Singaporean dollar that one bet on:

Picture Courtesy: Singapore pools website

The last 4D Singapore Lottery draw took place on February 19, 2020. The first prize number was 2505. On the other hand, the second and third prize-winning numbers were 3663 and 6273 respectively. Various starter and consolation prizes were given out as well. The next draw of the 4D Singapore Lottery is scheduled to take place today at 6:30 pm SGT.

Here is how you can learn how to place your bets for the 4D Singapore Lottery: