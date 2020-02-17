The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 17, Monday; Check Winning Numbers

Lottery News

Set for Life lottery winner gets a total sum of AU $20,000 monthly injection into their bank for 20 years. Read more about the Set For Life lottery results.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
set for life

The National Lottery, popularly known as Set For Life Lottery, could be a very influential addition to your bank balance that might fulfil many dreams of an individual. The lottery winner gets a total sum of AUD 20,000 cash injection into their bank accounts every month for 20 years, and it could be a life-changing win for anybody out there. The Set For Life tickets are easily available online or one could visit authorised retailers’ stores that are spread across the whole of Australia. Set For Life’s daily cut off time for sales is 8:30 pm AEST. The results are announced a little after the draw. Please check back here to see the results.

Here are the results of the Set for Life Lotto

 

Also read | Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 16, Saturday: Check Winning Numbers

How to play the Set For Life lottery 

Players must match eight main balls from a selection of 37 balls from the Set for Life numbers to win the prize. Another set of seven divisions also offer various other cash prizes to match the Set for Life numbers with the main numbers and the two Bonus Numbers. A full line of ten numbers is selected for every single draw. Ticket holders can manually choose their own lines and Set for Life Numbers or have them automatically generated through the QuickSET system, which acts like a Lucky Dip or Quick Pick in different lottery games. The minimum ticket price in South Australia is $8.25 and $8.40 elsewhere. Each ticket provides players with two sets of Set For Life numbers that are entered in draws for seven consecutive days.  Here are the previous Set For Life results. 

Also read | Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 15: Check Winning Numbers

Set for Life lotto prizes

  • Eight main numbers - $20,000 a month for 20 years
  • Seven main numbers and one Bonus Number - $7,670
  • Seven main numbers - $725
  • Six main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $110
  • Six main numbers - $30
  • Five main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $19.90
  • Five main numbers - $13.77
  • Four main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $10.03

Also read | Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 14: Check Winning Numbers

Also read | Lotto 6/49 Results And Winning Numbers For Tonight Feb 15, Saturday

Image Courtesy: Australia National Lottery website

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MOTERA TO HOST A D/N TEST?
ANOTHER JAMIA VIDEO EMERGES
OWAISI: 'FIR AGAINST DELHI COPS'
MASOOD AZHAR GOES 'MISSING'
IVANKA LAUDS TRUMP AT NASCAR EVENT
MILIND DEORA CHECKMATES AJAY MAKEN