Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 17, Monday; Check Winning Numbers

The National Lottery, popularly known as Set For Life Lottery, could be a very influential addition to your bank balance that might fulfil many dreams of an individual. The lottery winner gets a total sum of AUD 20,000 cash injection into their bank accounts every month for 20 years, and it could be a life-changing win for anybody out there. The Set For Life tickets are easily available online or one could visit authorised retailers’ stores that are spread across the whole of Australia. Set For Life’s daily cut off time for sales is 8:30 pm AEST. The results are announced a little after the draw. Please check back here to see the results.

Here are the results of the Set for Life Lotto

How to play the Set For Life lottery

Players must match eight main balls from a selection of 37 balls from the Set for Life numbers to win the prize. Another set of seven divisions also offer various other cash prizes to match the Set for Life numbers with the main numbers and the two Bonus Numbers. A full line of ten numbers is selected for every single draw. Ticket holders can manually choose their own lines and Set for Life Numbers or have them automatically generated through the QuickSET system, which acts like a Lucky Dip or Quick Pick in different lottery games. The minimum ticket price in South Australia is $8.25 and $8.40 elsewhere. Each ticket provides players with two sets of Set For Life numbers that are entered in draws for seven consecutive days. Here are the previous Set For Life results.

Set for Life lotto prizes

Eight main numbers - $20,000 a month for 20 years

Seven main numbers and one Bonus Number - $7,670

Seven main numbers - $725

Six main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $110

Six main numbers - $30

Five main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $19.90

Five main numbers - $13.77

Four main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $10.03

