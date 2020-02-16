Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 16, Saturday: Check Winning Numbers

The National Lottery, popularly known as Set For Life Lottery, could be a very influential addition to your bank balance that might just set an individual for life. The lottery winner gets a total sum of AUD 20,000 cash injection into their bank accounts every month for 20 years, and it could be a life-changing win for a person and their friends and family. The Set For Life tickets is easily available online or one could visit authorised retailers’ store that is spread across the whole of Australia. Set For Life’s daily cut off time for sales is 9:00 pm AEST. Results for February 16, 2020, came out at 12:30 UTC.

Also Read | 4D Results For Feb 15: Check Out The 4D Singapore Lottery Results Right Here!

Here are the results of the Set for Life Lotto

Also Read | Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 15: Check Winning Numbers

How to play the Set For Life lottery

Players must match eight main balls from a selection Set For life numbers to win the top prize. with another seven Set For Life lottery results have a number of cash amounts for matching the winning set For Life number combination and two Bonus Numbers. A full line of ten numbers is selected for a single draw. Ticket holders can manually choose their own lines and Set for Life Numbers or have them automatically generated through the QuickSET system, which acts like a Lucky Dip or Quick Pick in different lottery games. The minimum ticket price in South Australia is $8.25 and $8.40 elsewhere. Each ticket provides players with two sets of Set For Life numbers that are entered in draws for seven consecutive days. Here are the previous Set For Life results.

Also Read | Super 66 Australian Lottery Result, February 15, 2020: What Time Will The Result Be Out?

Set for Life lotto prizes

Eight main numbers - $20,000 a month for 20 years

Seven main numbers and one Bonus Number - $7,670

Seven main numbers - $725

Six main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $110

Six main numbers - $30

Five main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $19.90

Five main numbers - $13.77

Four main numbers and one or two Bonus Numbers - $10.03

Also Read | Set For Life Lotto Results For Tonight Feb 14: Check Winning Numbers

Image credits: Australia National Lottery website