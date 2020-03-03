Daily Grand Lotto Results For March 2, 2020: Check Winning Numbers

Daily Grand Lotto is one of the most popular lottery draws in Canada. The lottery is organised by the Canadian government. Daily Grand Lotto is reportedly also one of the oldest ottery draws in Canada.

ALSO READ | Leap Day Sales In Canada: Feb 29 Deals And Offers In Canada You Cannot Miss

The Daily Grand Lotto takes place twice every week. The draw for the lottery is conducted on every Thursday and Monday each week. The Daily Grand Lotto provides its players with a chance to bag a whopping $1000 with each draw. Here is how you can check the results of the upcoming draw of the Daily Grand Lotto in Canada.

The latest draw of Daily Grand Lotto in Canada will take place on March 2, 2020

All players of the Daily Grand Lotto can check if they have won the jackpot on the official website. The website address to do the same is https://lottery.olg.ca/en-ca/winning-numbers#daily-grand. The website reveals all the winning numbers of the Daily Grand Lotto in Canada at 10:30 pm on every Monday and Thursday.

ALSO READ | Daily Grand Lotto Canada For February 24: Where To Check Winning Numbers

The previous draw of the Daily Grand Lotto was held on February 27, 2020. The winning numbers of the same were 06, 10, 22, 35 and 45. However, the jackpot Grand Number was 01.

If you have won the Daily Grand Lotto in Canada, then you can visit any lottery retailer to claim your prize. The ticket will then be torn by the retailer through the bar code of the ticket. You will then receive a validated ticket along with a customer receipt. However, if your ticket has been damaged due to any cause, then you must immediately send a mail to the authorities regarding the same.

ALSO READ | Daily Grand Lotto Lottery Winning Numbers For February 20 | All You Need To Know

How can you play the Daily Grand lottery in Canada?

When you purchase your Daily Grand Lotto ticket, you will be asked to select a total of five numbers ranging between 1-49. You can also opt for a quick play option where you will be given the numbers. Along with this, you also have to choose the jackpot Grand number ranging between 1-7.

You can buy a Daily Grand Lotto ticket at any authorised lottery retailer. Each ticket will cost you a mere $3. Even though there is no limitation on the number of draws that you wish to enter, you must inform the retailer about the same.

ALSO READ | Air Canada Flight Due To Make Emergency Landing In Madrid