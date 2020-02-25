Daily Grand Lotto Canada For February 24: Where To Check Winning Numbers

Daily Grand Lotto is one of the most popular lottery schemes organised by the Canadian Government. Reported to be one of the oldest lottery systems in Canada, Daily Grand Lotto is conducted every Monday and Thursday. The winner of Daily Grand Lotto takes home an amount of $1000 every day. Here is where one can check the winning numbers of Daily Grand Lotto Canada.

Daily Grand Lotto Winning numbers for February 24

Daily Grand Lotto players can check the results of February 24's draw on Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation's official website (https://lottery.olg.ca/en-ca/winning-numbers#daily-grand). Ontario Lottery's official website reveals that Daily Grand Lotto's draws are held every Monday and Thursday at 22:30 hrs. Meanwhile, the numbers that won the February 20's Daily Grand Lotto were 9, 12, 13, 41, 42. Whereas the grand number was 5.

How to play Daily Grand Lotto

Every player has to select five numbers from 1 to 49. The player can select the quick play option, where the lottery terminal chooses five numbers from 1 to 49. Otherwise, the players can voluntarily select five numbers from 1 to 49. Besides the five numbers, every player can choose a number for Grand play from numbers 1 to 7.

Each Daily Grand Lotto slip can be bought at $3. There is no limitation to the number of draws a player can play. If one wishes to play more than one draw, they have to inform their retailer in advance.

Prizes for Daily Grand Lotto

5/5 + GN - $1,000 a day for life

5/5 - $25,000 a year for life

4/5 + GN - $1,000.00

4/5 - $500.00

3/5 + GN - 4$100.00

3/5 - $20.00

2/5 + GN - $10.00

1/5 + GN - $4.00

Daily Grand lotto winners can visit the lottery retailer to claim their prize money. If the retailer can pay your prize, they will tear the ticket through the bar code of your ticket, and return the ticket to you along with the Customer Receipt. But if the retailer is unable to authorise your ticket if it is damaged, you must immediately send a mail to the Prize Centre to determine if the ticket has won a prize.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Photo by Dylan Nolte on Unsplash)