SA Daily Lotto Results For March 2, 2020: Check The Winning Numbers

The Daily Lotto is one of the most widely known lottery games played in South Africa. Many people across the country participate in this lottery to try their hand at winning the jackpot in the draw. The Daily Lotto game is organised and managed by the Ithuba National Lottery. They also look after the sales of the tickets.

As the name suggests, the Daily Lotto game is played every day in South Africa. The results of the draw are announced at approximately 21:00 hours (according to South Africa Standard Time- SAST). The Daily Lotto was introduced by the Ithuba National Lottery in early 2019.

The Daily Lotto also does not have a fixed prize amount given to its players. However, the prize money depends on the amount of sale that Daily Lotto has seen for that day. Hence, it can be concluded that the higher the number of tickets sold, the higher is the amount up for grabs by the players of Daily Lotto in South Africa.

The upcoming draw of the Daily Lotto will take place on March 2, 2020, at 21:00 hours SAST

The daily results of Daily Lotto of South Africa are announced on the official website. The players can check: https://www.nationallottery.co.za to see if they have hit the jackpot in today’s game of Daily Lotto in South Africa. If you have also purchased a lottery ticket of the Daily Lotto, then you should check the official website to see if today is your lucky day or no.

On the other hand, if you are planning on taking part in the upcoming draw of Daily Lotto then you can do so by immediately getting your hands on one of the lottery tickets. You can also do this online through the official website. At first, you might be asked to create an account with the website.

Once you do so, you will be able to purchase tickets for the upcoming draw of Daily Lotto in South Africa. The winning numbers of the Daily Lotto game are drawn randomly by the organisers. Hence, every participant has an equal chance of winning the jackpot amount.

