Daily Lotto South Africa February 29: Check Out The Winning Numbers

The Daily Lotto is one of South Africa's most popular lotteries. Interestingly, the lottery only began back in March of 2019, but it has already become one of the most played games in the country. The South African Daily Lotto is managed by the Ithuba National Lottery and Daily lotto's draws are held every day at 9 PM South Africa Standard Time (SAST). The only day that the lottery is not held is on Christmas. Here are the winning numbers for the Daily Lotto on February 29, 2020.

Daily Lotto (South Africa) Winning numbers

Also Read | South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming, pitch & weather report, squad updates

The winning numbers for Daily Lotto are shared online every day by 9:15 PM SAST. The results are always posted on the official website of Ithuba National Lottery, on the link 'https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/daily-lotto'. If you have participated in the latest Daily Lotto, then you can check the results on the official website.

Daily Lotto (South Africa) How to play and Jackpot Prize

Also Read | Jhye Richardson added to Australia ODI team for South Africa

The Jackpot prize for South Africa's Daily Lotto is never fixed. The total Jackpot always depends on the number of tickets sold. So, a higher number of players will equal a higher jackpot for the winner.

To play the Daily Lotto, you first need to purchase the lottery ticket for R3.00. You can get a ticket for Daily Lotto at any National lottery retailer or you can directly purchase the ticket from the official website. Once you have the lottery ticket, you need to choose the number of draws you want to play. Then you need to select any five numbers from one to 36, or you can select the quick pick option where the machine itself will choose five numbers for you.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa February 26: Results and Winning Numbers Out!

Once you have selected the numbers, all you need to do is wait for the results to be announced. The winner will be the one who chooses the same numbers as the winning numbers. The jackpot is only won if a person matches all five of the winning numbers. However, there are secondary prizes for those who matched at least some of the numbers. When you submit your ticket to claim the prize, remember to write down your details properly and sign the slip, or else you will not receive your cash prize.

Also Read | Powerball & Powerball Plus South Africa Feb 28 results, winning numbers