Daily Lotto South Africa For February 26: Check The Winning Numbers & Other Details

Daily Lotto, introduced in March 2019, is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa. Daily Lotto is managed by the Ithuba National Lottery. Daily lotto's draws are conducted every day at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. It is reported that Daily Lotto draws are conducted every day except Christmas.

The jackpot prize for Daily Lotto is not fixed. It varies according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category. Here are the Daily Lotto winning numbers for February 26.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 25: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

SA Daily Lotto results for February 26, 2020

SA Daily Lotto results are updated on the official website of Ithuba National Lottery, every day reportedly at 21:15 SAST hrs. Everyone can access the results on this link: https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/daily-lotto. If you have participated in the February 26's daily lotto draw, you can check the results on the above-mentioned website.

The Daily lotto winning numbers for February 25 are 10, 19, 13, 05, 08. Reports have it that the jackpot for the Daily lotto winning number for February 25 was R450,000.

Also Read | Daily Lotto Of South Africa For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

How to participate in Daily Lotto

Daily Lotto, reported as one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa, just requires R3.00 to purchase a ticket. To purchase Daily Lotto tickets, one can visit either a National lottery retailer or visit the official website of Ithuba National Lottery. Here is a detailed process of how to play and win the SA Daily Lotto.

Visit a National lottery retailer, selling Daily lotto tickets/bet slip. Buy the Daily lotto ticket/bet slip by paying the retailer R3.00. Choose the number of draws you wish to play. After which, choose five numbers from 1 to 36. However, players can also choose the quick pick option, in which an automated machine chooses the numbers for the draw. After submitting the ticket/bet slip, write all your details at the back of the bet slip. Meanwhile do not forget to sign the back of your slip, if you wish to claim the prize. For players, who wish to play Daily lotto online, visit: https://www.nationallottery.co.za, and play hassle-free.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 22: Check Out The Winning Numbers

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 23: Know When And Where To Check The Results

If one wishes to buy the ticket from the National retailer store, the ticket window closes at 20:30 hrs on the day of the draw. Reports have it that the terms and conditions for every lotto vary. So, read all the terms and conditions before signing up for the service.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Shutter Stock)