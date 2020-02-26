Daily Lotto South Africa For February 26: Check The Winning Numbers & Other Details

Daily Lotto, introduced in March 2019, is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa. Daily Lotto is managed by the Ithuba National Lottery. Daily lotto's draws are conducted every day at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) hrs. It is reported that Daily Lotto draws are conducted every day except Christmas.
The jackpot prize for Daily Lotto is not fixed. It varies according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category. Here are the Daily Lotto winning numbers for February 26.
Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 25: Where To Check The Winning Numbers
SA Daily Lotto results are updated on the official website of Ithuba National Lottery, every day reportedly at 21:15 SAST hrs. Everyone can access the results on this link: https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/daily-lotto. If you have participated in the February 26's daily lotto draw, you can check the results on the above-mentioned website.
Also Read | Daily Lotto Of South Africa For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers
Daily Lotto, reported as one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa, just requires R3.00 to purchase a ticket. To purchase Daily Lotto tickets, one can visit either a National lottery retailer or visit the official website of Ithuba National Lottery. Here is a detailed process of how to play and win the SA Daily Lotto.
Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 22: Check Out The Winning Numbers
Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 23: Know When And Where To Check The Results
If one wishes to buy the ticket from the National retailer store, the ticket window closes at 20:30 hrs on the day of the draw. Reports have it that the terms and conditions for every lotto vary. So, read all the terms and conditions before signing up for the service.