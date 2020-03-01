Daily Lotto South Africa March 1, 2020: Results And The Lotto Number Drawn

Daily Lotto was introduced in March 2019. Since then, it is reported to be one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa. Ithuba National Lottery manages the Daily Lotto. Daily lotto's draws are announced at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST) every day. It is reported that Daily Lotto draws are conducted every day except Christmas.

The jackpot prize for Daily Lotto is not fixed. It prizes vary according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category. Here are the SA daily lotto winning numbers for March 1

SA daily lotto results today are:

To be announced soon.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 25: Where To Check The Winning Numbers

SA Daily Lotto results today (March 1, 2020)

SA Daily Lotto results are updated on Ithuba National Lotteries official website. The SA Daily Lotto winning numbers are posted every day reportedly at 21:15 SAST hrs. Everyone can access the results on this link: https://www.nationallottery.co.za/results/daily-lotto.

If you have participated in the March 1's daily lotto draw, then you can see the results on the website mentioned above.

Also Read | Daily Lotto Of South Africa For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

How to participate in Daily Lotto:

As Daily Lotto is reportedly one of the most popular lotto games in South Africa, playing it is simple. All it requires R3.00 to purchase a ticket. For purchasing the Daily Lotto tickets, one can visit either a National lottery retailer or visit the official website of Ithuba National Lottery. Here is how you can play and win the SA Daily Lotto.

Visit a National lottery retailer website who is selling Daily lotto tickets/bet slip. Buy the Daily lotto ticket/bet slip by paying the retailer R3.00.

Choose the number of draws you wish to play. After this, choose five numbers from 1 to 36. However, players can also choose the quick pick option, in which an automated machine chooses the numbers for the draw.

After submitting the ticket/bet slip, write all your details at the back of the bet slip. Meanwhile do not forget to sign the back of your slip if you wish to claim the prize.

For players, who wish to play Daily lotto online, visit: https://www.nationallottery.co.za, and play hassle-free.

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa Results For February 22: Check Out The Winning Numbers

Also Read | Daily Lotto South Africa For February 23: Know When And Where To Check The Results

If one wishes to buy the ticket from the National retailer store, the ticket window closes at 20:30 hrs on the day of the draw. Reports have it that the terms and conditions for every lotto vary. So read all the terms and conditions before signing up for the service.

(Source: Shutter Stock)