Daily Lotto Of South Africa For February 24, 2020: Here Are The Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the most popular, widely known lottery games in South Africa. People across the country try their luck in winning the jackpot in Lotto. The lottery is organised by the Ithuba National Lottery. The organisation looks after the functioning and also the sale of Lotto tickets.

The Daily Lotto game of South Africa is played daily. The results of the same are announced every day at 21:00 hours according to South Africa Standard Time (SAST). The lottery was first introduced by the Ithuba National Lottery way back in March 2019.

Reportedly, the daily prize money that is up for grabs in Lotto is varied. The prize money depends on the amount of sale that Daily Lotto has seen for the day. For example, the greater the sales, the higher the prize money that players can try their luck at.

Daily lotto results in South Africa for February 24, 2020

The daily results of Lotto are announced at 21:00 hours according to South Africa Standard Time (SAST). The results are usually put up on the official website: https://www.nationallottery.co.za. The latest results of the daily Lotto will be announced soon. Players who have got their hands on the tickets should head to the website to check of they have gotten lucky today or no.

However, if you wish to take part in the next draw for the Daily Lotto in South Africa, then you can check the official website. You will be asked to create an online account on the website. Once you do so, you will be able to purchase tickets and enter into the race to win the jackpot Lotto prize money. The winning numbers of the Lotto prize are drawn out randomly. Hence, every player has an equal chance of winning the prize amount.

Here is how you can also play Daily Lotto of South Africa

The daily Lotto of South Africa is similar to any other lottery draws. Every citizen residing in South Africa has an equal right to participate in the lottery. You can opt to buy tickets from the lottery centres of the Ithuba National Lottery or even get your hands on the tickets via a verified lottery retailer.

Once you get your hands on the Daily Lotto ticket, choose a total of five numbers ranging from 1-36. After you have done so, make sure to note down the numbers at the back of your ticket. Do not forget to sign the same so that you will be able to claim your prize.

