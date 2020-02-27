South Africa Women Vs Thailand Women Live Streaming, Pitch & Weather Report, Squad Updates

The upcoming fifth Group B match of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between South Africa Women and Thailand. Women. The SA W vs TL W match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on February 28. The SA W vs TL W live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming, SA W vs TL W live score and other Women's T20 World Cup match details.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: SA W vs TL W live match Preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. South Africa Women are placed third on the Group B points table as they won their opening game, defeating England Women by 6 wickets. Meanwhile, Thailand Women are placed at the bottom of the table after losing both their fixtures.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: Squad Updates

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: South Africa Women Squad

Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk (c), Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Lizelle Lee, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming: Thailand Squad

Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai, Suleeporn Laomi, Nattakan Chantam, Chanida Sutthiruang, Soraya Lateh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suwanan Khiaoto.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming and SA W vs TL W live score for SA W vs TL W live match

The SA W vs TL W live match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST and will be played on February 28. For South Africa Women vs Thailand Women live streaming and live coverage in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For SA W vs TL W live score, updates and highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official website, Facebook and Twitter pages.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no rainfall during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the SA W TL W live match is expected to be around 14°C to 26°C in the Women's T20 World Cup match. The SA W vs TL W live score is expected to be massive with no interruptions.

South Africa Women vs Thailand Women Live Streaming: Women's T20 World Cup Pitch Report

The Manuka Oval in Canberra is a batting-friendly track. Both spinners and pacers will also get some assistance from the surface. A total of 150 can be a competitive one on this pitch and the teams will prefer to bat first and put runs at the Women's T20 World Cup venue, which will impact the SA W vs TL W live score.

