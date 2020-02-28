Powerball & Powerball Plus South Africa Feb 28 Results, Winning Numbers

The Powerball and Powerball Plus South Africa are both online games and are amongst the most popular lottery games played in South Africa. These lottery tickets can only be purchased by people who are above 18 years of age. Both Powerball and Powerball plus are held every Tuesdays and Fridays. In the Powerball jackpot, the players are supposed to pick five main numbers from 5 to 50 and one 'Powerball' from 1 to 20 by paying an entry fee of R5 per board. Powerball Plus is played exactly the same way as Powerball. However, the entry fee for Powerball plus is R2.50 per board. Both the draws take place at 9 p.m. GMT. On February 28, the jackpot that one can win for Powerball is R29 million and Powerball Plus is R52 million.

Previous winning numbers of Powerball and Powerball plus for February 25, 2020

Powerball: 04, 10, 17, 26, 31 Powerball: 11

Powerball Plus: 01, 16, 38, 47, 48 Powerball: 0

Winning numbers of Powerball and Powerball Plus for February 28, 2020

The results for February 28, 2020, will be announced on their official website at 9 p.m GMT today. As soon as the results for today's Powerball and Powerball Plus are out, they will be updated here.

How to play Powerball and Powerball Plus?

By giving a bet slip to the retailer: On every bet slip, any player can make a selection from a minimum of one entry to the maximum entries that would be mentioned on the slip. Every selection has been made manually as 6 numbers are marked within one entry. However, it could also be done manually. After the bet slip is completed, it is then processed through the terminal. After it gets processed, a receipt will be issues that record each selection made on the bet slip.

By indicating it to the retailer in person: Each requested number which is given by the player gets marked by the retailer on the bet slip.

Quick Pick: All the players can also select the number on a random basis with the help of lottery processing system.

