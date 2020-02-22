Lotto Results SA For February 22, 2020 - Here Are The Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of those lotteries that states a guaranteed giveaway of all its prize money in every draw, as the jackpot rolls down to the next category if it is not won. The SA daily lotto lottery can be won in four different ways. The Daily Lotto game is played every evening at 21:00 South Africa Standard Time (SAST). Christmas Day is the only time the SA daily lotto lottery is not drawn. The Daily Lotto was recently introduced in March 2019 so that the players could have another exciting option and raise even more money for charitable causes. There is no fixed price for the lottery and it varies according to the number of tickets sold and the number of winners in each category.

SA daily lotto results

SA Daily Lotto results are usually announced shortly after the draws have taken place each day at 21.00 SAST.

How To play the Lotto lottery

In order to play Daily Lotto, the player must choose five random numbers from 1 to 36. The player can select their own numbers or opt for a Quick Pick. A Quick Pick is an automated number generating machine that helps by giving a random selection generated by the computer. It costs R3 per play to participate in the SA daily lotto lottery. The participants of the Daily Lotto lottery can enter their numbers in up to 10 consecutive draws by marking the relevant box in the Multi-Draw section of their playslip. One can also participate in the lottery online or by visiting any official lottery retailer. A total of five winning numbers are selected by a Random Number Generator (RNG).

Daily Lotto winning numbers

