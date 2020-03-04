Daily Lotto South Africa Results For March 4: Check Out The Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is one of the most popular lottery-based games in South Africa. It is operated by ITHUBA Holdings, via Ithuba National Library, which manages the working part of the game, which includes the sales and the announcement part. Back in 2015, the South African government appointed Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited as the governing body of Daily Lotto, which they later introduced in March 2019.

The Daily Lotto is played every day and the SA daily lotto results are announced every night around 9 pm SAST, according to reports. Although the game is played every day, the Daily Lotto winning prizes differ from game to game. Read on for details:

South Africa Daily Lotto results –

People who are curious about the Daily Lotto winning numbers can visit the official site of South Africa Daily Lotto. Although the winning amount is not fixed, the SA Daily Lotto offers assures that the players will win over thousands of South African rand on the draw. Here is the South African Daily Lotto website’s link for interested people:

SA Daily Lotto result website - https://www.nationallottery.co.za/

How to participate in the SA Daily Lotto:

Those who are interested to play the Daily Lotto can visit a National lottery seller, who will sell a lotto ticket for 3 rands. The players can decide how many draws they want to deal in and have to choose up to five number ranging from 1 to 36. One can pick the numbers or let the computers select the numbers, which may increase the chances of winning. Players have to give their details to the bookie or can write it on the backside of the slip. The signature of the player is also needed for security purposes. If the slip is not signed, one cannot avail the benefits of the lottery. Interested people can also visit: https://www.nationallottery.co.za to play the game online.

